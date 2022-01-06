NIA Declares Cash Reward for Capture of 10 Terrorists Wanted for November Attack on Assam Rifles Convoy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared cash rewards for the capture of 10 terrorists wanted over the ambush attack on 46 Assam Rifles convoy in November, in which Commanding Officer Viplav Tripathi, his family and four personnel were killed.

The rewards declared are to the tune of Rs 8 lakh, Rs 6 lakh and Rs 4 lakh for the 10 terrorists from Manipur’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which had claimed November’s ambush, and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF).

“Ten terrorists of PLA and MNPF are wanted by the National Investigation Agency in connection with attack on the convoy of CO of 46 Assam Rifles on 13.11.2021 with arms and explosives, near Sialsih village on Indo-Myanmar road under Singngat Police Station of Churachandpur District, Manipur," the NIA said while declaring the reward.

Advertisement

“The attack resulted in the death of 05 Assam Rifles personnel including Commanding Officer, his family members and injuries to 06 Assam Rifles personnel," it added.

Rs 8 lakh reward each has been declared against Chaoyai alias Pukhrambam Mani Meetei and Sagolsem Inaocha alias Ranjit Naorem Inaocha. Rs 6 lakh reward has been announced against Sanatomba. Rs 4 lakh reward has been declared for the capture of Khaba, Khwairakpa, Nongyai alias Nongphai, Rocky, Balin, Kanta alias Santa and CPL Joseph.

According to sources, it is suspected that the terrorists could be hiding in neighbouring Myanmar.

Sources added that sufficient evidence has been gathered in the case to file a chargesheet as soon as possible. It is expected that the NIA will file a charge sheet by February-end.

Advertisement

The NIA has also put out contact details for any person with information of importance leading to the arrest of the terrorists to share the same. The agency has said that the names of informers will be kept secret.

>NIA HEADQUARTER NEW DELHI CONTROL ROOM

Advertisement

Telephone: 011-24368800

Email ID: info.nia@gov.in

>NIA B.O IMPHAL CONTROL ROOM

Telephone: 0385-2415135

Mobile: 6909366178 (WhatsApp/Telegram)

Email ID: info.imphal.nia@gov.in

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.