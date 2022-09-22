NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Outfit Head Salam Among 106 Held in 13 States; 'Senior Member' Detained from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

The agency also detained the outfit’s chairman OMA Salam.

The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.

The PFI, in a statement, said the “raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided”. “We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said.

The ED during investigation analysed more than 600 domestic contributors and their bank accounts and also looked at accounts of more than 2,600 beneficiaries. The agency has found that many of these accounts were bogus and people on ground were not found during physical verification, the agency stated.

One of the beneficiary of this money was Anshad Baseudeen. He was arrested by UP ATS with IED’s, pistol and live cartridges. PFI has transferred Rs. 3.5 lakh from the account of PFI. This shows PFI was involved in terror activities, the ED stated in the charge-sheet.

Baffled by the surprise raids, PFI general secretary A Abdul Sattar said, “The midnight raids in the houses of Popular Front leaders is the latest example of atrocities by the state.”

Earlier on Monday, the NIA had carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over 40 locations linked to PFI were raided, following which four people were detained. Reports had stated that the NIA also seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh.

