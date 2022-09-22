NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: Outfit Head Salam Among 106 Held in 13 States; 'Senior Member' Detained from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

NIA, ED Raids Against PFI LIVE Updates: The National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. The raids, taking place mainly in South India, was termed by the NIA as the “largest ever” investigation process “till date”. Read More
NIA raided the offices of PFI and SDPI in the city early Thursday morning. The raid was conducted in the offices of the two organisations in the city simultaneously. Teams of NIA raided the offices at Bajpe, Nellikai Road, Kulai and Kavoor, police sources said. Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids.
Heavy presence of police personnel was present. CRPF personnel have been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security. The road was completely closed by CRPF officials, as per PTI.
“We strongly protest the fascist regime’s move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the PFI said.
The ED has been investigating the PFI’s alleged “financial links" on charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the country, the Delhi riots that took place in February, 2020, alleged conspiracy in the Hathras (a district in Uttar Pradesh) case of alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman, and a few other instances.
Officials said the searches are taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, reports PTI. The Popular Front of India (PFI), in a statement, said, “The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided.
Early morning raids by multi-agencies led by the NIA at PFI-linked locations led to the arrest and detention of over 100 leaders. The raids have been termed as the “largest-ever investigation process till date".
106 PFI leaders have been arrested across 13 states as part of the joint searches conducted by NIA, ED and state police.
Security in Karnataka was tightened as ED, NIA conducted raids at PFI offices. Karnataka police detained protesting PFI and SDPI workers in Mangaluru.
A senior police official told ANI that, last night Assam police & NIA jointly launched op in the Hatigaon area, Guwahati & detained 9 persons across the state linked with PFI.
As the NIA and ED raided PFI offices and homes of leaders across 13 states, several leaders and workers, including PFI Chairman OMA Salam, have been detained.
The NIA said the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations. According to the officials, nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the People’s Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in the raids which are taking place in 10 states.
The PFI, in a statement, said the "raids are taking place at the homes of its national, state and local leaders. The state committee office is also being raided". "We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said.
The ED during investigation analysed more than 600 domestic contributors and their bank accounts and also looked at accounts of more than 2,600 beneficiaries. The agency has found that many of these accounts were bogus and people on ground were not found during physical verification, the agency stated.
One of the beneficiary of this money was Anshad Baseudeen. He was arrested by UP ATS with IED’s, pistol and live cartridges. PFI has transferred Rs. 3.5 lakh from the account of PFI. This shows PFI was involved in terror activities, the ED stated in the charge-sheet.
Baffled by the surprise raids, PFI general secretary A Abdul Sattar said, “The midnight raids in the houses of Popular Front leaders is the latest example of atrocities by the state.”
Earlier on Monday, the NIA had carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over 40 locations linked to PFI were raided, following which four people were detained. Reports had stated that the NIA also seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers, and cash worth over Rs 8 lakh.
