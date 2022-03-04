NIA Files Chargesheet against Relative of Bhindranwale, 4 Others for Smuggling of Weapons, Drugs from Pak

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a relative of Sikh secessionist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale along with others in a case involving smuggling of narcotics, weapons and explosives from Pakistan into India with the help of drones.

In June 1984, Operation Blue Star was carried out by the Indian Army to remove Bhindranwale and his armed followers from the buildings of the Harmandir Sahib in the Golden Temple Complex that they had occupied, resulting in hundreds to thousands of deaths according to various reports, including that of the militant leader.

“Chargesheet has been filed against Harmesh Singh alias Harmesh alias Kali, Darvesh Singh alias Shinda, Gurmukh Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lakhbir Singh Rode pertaining to smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives by the accused from across the Indo-Pak border via drones," NIA said in a press release.

According to sources in Punjab Police who initially investigated the case, Gurmukh Singh is a close relative of Bhindranwale.

The NIA had taken over the case from Punjab Police who initially registered a case after the recovery of arms, ammunition and drugs sent from Pakistan.

“The case was initially registered at Police Station Mamdot, Ferozepur, Punjab on 25 July 2021 and NIA had re-registered it as RC-31 on 6 November under section 25 of Arms Act, sections 18, 21, 23 & 29 of NDPS Act, 4 & 5 of Explosive Substance Act and 13, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967," the NIA statement said.

“Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India. These illegal consignments were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (Chief of ISYF, a banned terrorist organisation) and his associates from Pakistan via drones."

These consignments were received by the co-accused and discreetly passed on to other accused involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India, the agency said.

“Incriminating evidences have been found against all the chargesheeted accused persons. Till now, 05 accused have been arrested in the case while accused Lakhbir Singh Rode is absconding," the NIA said.

