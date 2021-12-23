NIA Files Chargesheet in Case of Targeted Killing of Man by Khalistan Tiger Force Operatives

The NIA filed a charge sheet on Thursday against four men for their alleged involvement in the killing of Manohar Lal, a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda, by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operatives, an official said on Thursday.

The charge sheet was filed before a special court in Mohali under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act against Kamaljeet Sharma of Moga, Ram Singh of Ferozepur, Arshdeep Singh of Moga, who is presently living in Canada, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar of Jalandhar, who is also living in Canada, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The case regarding the targeted killing of Lal by Sharma and Ram Singh was registered in Punjab in November last year, the official added.

Nijjar, self-styled chief of the KTF and a designated terrorist, along with his associate Arshdeep Singh, had formed a terrorist gang and recruited gangsters Sharma, Ram Singh, and others for extorting money from businessmen in Punjab and carry out targeted killings to disturb the communal harmony in the state, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case is on.

