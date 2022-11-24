Home » News » India » NIA Gets 10 Day Custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in Gangsters Terror Links Case; Agency Says Moose Wala Murder May Have Links

NIA Gets 10 Day Custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in Gangsters Terror Links Case; Agency Says Moose Wala Murder May Have Links

The NIA told the court that they required his custody in the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala Murder case

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 10:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days.(Photo: News18 Hindi)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days.(Photo: News18 Hindi)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was granted custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for 10 days by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

The NIA told the court that they required his custody in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala murder probe.

When asked by the court what the locus of the agency was with the Moose Wala case, the NIA said, “material is coming in from Pakistan, people like Moose Wala are targets. Investigation on the larger aspect is being carried out. Links are being searched."

The NIA had initially sought 12-day custody of Bishnoi.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details to follow

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: November 24, 2022, 10:31 IST
last updated: November 24, 2022, 10:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+29PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Birthday With Ananya Panday, Alaya F, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Ayushmann Khurrana, See Pics

+18PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi, Gauri Khan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About