NIA Probing Dawood Ibrahim's 'Special Unit Against India', Hit List has Politicians, Businessmen

The National Investigation Agency has revealed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has formed a “special unit" engaged in carrying out “anti-India activities". Ibrahim’s “hit list" has the names of politicians as well as influential businessmen, sources said. An FIR lodged against Ibrahim states that his special unit was focusing on Delhi and Mumbai, and was planning an attack with an aim of inciting violence in different parts of India.

Not only this, the NIA also has some politicians and businessmen from Maharashtra and Delhi on their radar. The central counter-terror agency believes that these people could be involved at the “back-end" through extortion, and funding gang wars.

According to NIA sources involved in the investigation, this special unit has been engaged in carrying out “anti-India activities" over the past few years. The central agency has taken over the investigation into an FIR lodged by Mumbai Police last month on January 7, against Ibrahim and other accused. The case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Not only this, according to sources, some politicians and businessmen are also on NIA’s radar. As the scope of the investigation progresses, NIA will make more revelations about the involvement of many high-level political figures and businessmen from Delhi and Maharashtra, sources added.

Sources further said these influential figures provided financial help to many of Ibrahim’s aides through which the underworld gang gained in strength. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating a money laundering case against “D-Company" for allegedly financing terror activities.

Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar will be questioned by the ED, along with his aides and gang members. Kaskar was sent to ED custody till February 24 on Friday.

According to some recent inputs received by ED, some high-level political figures in Maharashtra, as well as gangsters and mafia illegally occupied land and properties in the state. The law enforcement agency is investigating linked cases of extortion, drugs as well as hawala businesses, and will soon be carrying out raids on such locations.

