NIA Puts Up 'Most Wanted' Posters of Maoists in Odisha’s Koraput

These Maoists have cases against their names in several police stations across the country

By: Debashish Behura

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 19:35 IST

Bhuban, India

These posters issued by the Kolkata office of the NIA announcing cash prizes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to be given to persons sharing information on the aforementioned most wanted Maoists. (PTI File)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put up ‘most wanted’ posters of four dreaded Maoists Neduru Jaga Rao, Gajarala Ravi, Julu Mari Srinu Babu and Khila Ranju near bus stand in Odisha’s Koraput.

These posters issued by the Kolkata office of the NIA announcing cash prizes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to be given to persons sharing information on the aforementioned most wanted Maoists.

These Maoists have cases against their names in several police stations across the country.

“The investigation against them is underway. NIA has put up ‘most wanted’ posters in the bus stand area against the name of those who are wanted by them in the investigation," informed Abhinav Sonkar, SP, Koraput.

first published: January 20, 2023, 19:29 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 19:35 IST
