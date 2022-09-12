NIA Raids 50 Spots With Moose Wala Murder Links: Amit Shah Attacks Terror-Gangster-Drugs Nexus | Exclusive

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) crackdown on the terror-gangster nexus across 50 locations in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on Monday, in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is part of the stringent action ordered by Home Minister Amit Shah, said sources.

The Home Minister took serious note of the emerging nexus between operatives of terrorist outfits with members/leaders of organised criminal gangs, said sources. The gangsters use cyber space and social media to publicise their acts and create fear.

Shah also wanted a crackdown on drug smugglers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries. He wanted the NIA to act because of the danger it posed to national security and public health.

He has directed the NIA and Delhi Police to carry out intelligence-led and coordinated operations against such terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/suppliers, said sources.

PAN-INDIA ACTION

The raids in Punjab, Haryana and other locations are part of the investigation into two cases registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell against Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, his associates and rival gang of Davinder Bambiha.

Recently, the cases were transferred from the Delhi Police to the NIA for further investigation as sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were invoked.

The central agency is conducting raids at around 25 locations in Punjab, including two in Chandigarh.

In Delhi, the raids are on at the residence of Delhi’s prominent gangsters Tillu Tajpuriya, Neeraj Bawania and other criminals.

The NIA has raided Bawania’s house in Delhi’s Bawana Gaon. Several other properties linked to Bawania are also under the scanner.

The raids are underway since 6 am. Phones and other communication devices of Neeraj’s family members have been seized.

THE CONNECTION

According to sources, gangsters raise funds through extortions, criminal intimidation and smuggling.

They use this money to finance terror activities and recruit impressionable youth in their gangs in order to escalate such activities. They execute target killings using lethal firearms and weapons.

