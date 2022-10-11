Home » News » India » NIA Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in J-K in Terror Funding Case

NIA Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in J-K in Terror Funding Case

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: October 11, 2022, 09:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The raids are underway in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora. (Photo: News18)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a case relating to the suspicious activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, Rajouri.

The raids are underway in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Pulwama, Budgam, Shopian and Bandipora.

Searches were also conducted at the Pulwama residence of Mufti Mehraj U Din Shah, a government employee at Engineering College Srinagar and Bandipore residence of Islamic scholar and Founder and rector of Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in Kashmir.

The case was registered suo-moto by NIA about the funding pattern and activities of Al Huda Educational Trust, which is functioning as a frontal entity for Jamaat-e-Islami J&K, which was declared as an ‘unlawful association’ under UAPA in 2019.

first published: October 11, 2022, 09:05 IST
last updated: October 11, 2022, 09:28 IST