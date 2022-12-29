NIA Raids District-level PFI Leader In Kerala; Searches Underway In Over 50 Locations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted another series of raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) in several districts of Kerala on Thursday. The raids were reportedly carried out in at least 56 places across the state in connection with terror funding and alleged anti-national activities by the Islamist group.

The NIA raids that started in the early morning, took place in multiple locations in Alappuzha, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts, among others.

According to sources, raids are being conducted at the houses of district-level leaders of PFI.

Advertisement

Visuals Of Raid From Thiruvananthapuram District

“Raids are being carried out at mostly district level PFI leaders, as mostly second-tier leaders and state leaders are already arrested. PFI has a history of emerging as new groups after being banned. the raids are being conducted to prevent these leaders to set up PFI with some other name," they said.

In September 2020, PFI was banned by the government of India for five years under the anti-terror law- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Islamic organisation was accused of having ‘links’ to global terror groups such as IS and Al Qaeda.

The organisation was also accused of trying to spread communal hatred in the country. The entire network of the PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were recently conducted and most of its leaders were arrested.

Read all the Latest India News here