NIA Raids Gangsters at over A Dozen Places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR | Exclusive Details

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Tuesday at over a dozen locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers/traffickers based in India and abroad.

A few of the most desperate gang leaders and their associates in India and in foreign countries, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities, were identified, sources told CNN-News18.

The third round of raids and searches is part of the NIA crackdown on top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi following the launch of investigations by the agency against such organised criminal syndicates and networks.

Advertisement

In its ongoing efforts to dismantle these trans-national terror and crime networks, NIA conducted searches at 13 locations in Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mohali, and Chandigarh districts of Punjab, Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, Sikar district of Rajasthan, and Outer North district of Delhi-NCR.

Searches were conducted on Tuesday morning at the houses/premises of Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram-Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahladpur-Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur-Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana-Punjab and their associates.

During the searches, incriminating materials including contraband have been seized, along with ammunition, said sources.

Advertisement

The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals, including doctors, etc, had created a widespread scare among the people, officials said. These gangs were using cyberspace to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public, they added.

The NIA investigations also revealed that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep-rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters, and drug-smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country, said sources.

Advertisement

Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and were now operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, etc. Ongoing probes by the NIA in cases being investigated by the agency also revealed that most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad.

Read all the Latest India News here