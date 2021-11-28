NIA Registers Case in Manipur Ambush That Killed Assam Rifles Commanding Officer, Family, 4 Jawans

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in the Manipur ambush incident, which claimed the lives of the Commanding Officer of Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathi, and his family along with four other personnel in the Thinghat area of Manipur on November 13.

According to sources, the home ministry had given a green signal to the NIA a couple of days ago after the agency had sent a proposal to the MHA to register a case in the matter.

Sources also confirmed that the intimation of registering a case by the NIA has been received by the Manipur police as well.

The NIA has registered cases under various sections of IPC, including wage war against the government of India along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Now, the Manipur police will hand over all the relevant evidence and documents to the NIA.

It is expected that the NIA team would visit the area and will talk to the local police in next week.

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militants ambushed the vehicle of the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathi, and his family in Thinghat area of Manipur on November 13.

In the attack, his five-year-old son and wife were also killed by militants along with his driver and other Assam Rifles jawans.

According to the Manipur police, militants started firing on the convoy when Colonel Tripathi was heading towards a programme in the Churachandpur area close to the Myanmar border.

According to the intelligence inputs, the injured militant was part of the team within the Imphal valley-based Meitei separatist group that laid the ambush.

Inputs also suggested that the PLA is likely planning more such attacks by way of planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on routes taken by security forces.

