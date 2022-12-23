NIA Reveals How 2 Pakistani Men Devised Udaipur Killing, Instigated Key Accused to Take Video & Create Panic

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) files charge sheet against 11 in the Udaipur beheading case, sources have told News18 that two Pakistani nationals were in touch with the main accused who not only concocted the plan to kill Kanhaiya Lal but provided audio and videos to radicalise them.

According to NIA sources, investigators found that the main accused were in touch with the two Karachi-based men, Salman and Abu Ibrahim, who planned the killing and instigated the accused to record the beheading to send a message across.

Mohammad Gos had gone for a week-long trip to Pakistan seven years ago where he met Salman at a function where they exchanged their contact details, according to sources.

Later, Salman started a group at various platforms and added other members including Ibrahim and Mohammad Riyaz Attari, sources said.

After the comment on Prophet Mohammad, Salman and Ibrahim instigated the main accused and asked them to punish Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to his Facebook post. The post was also shared by the accused in the group, which initiated the plan to kill the tailor, NIA sources said.

The NIA, after interrogating the main accused, found that the two Karachi-based accused had radicalised them and sent incriminating audios, videos and messages in the groups. Though the NIA have no verified details of the Pakistani accused other than their mobile numbers, which were taken from the groups.

“The accused arranged deadly knives/arms and murdered Kanhaiya Lal in reaction to his Facebook Post and attacked a co-worker in his shop in broad daylight. They made a video of the killing, released it and made it viral. They also shot another threatening video with the intentions of striking terror among the people of India," the NIA had said.

Role of Other Accused

Another accused Mohammad Javed was tasked to conducting recce and passing on the information about the presence of the victim at his shop to the main killer and accused, Riyaz Attari, prior to the gruesome attack.

Similarly, the NIA has said Farhad Mohammad Sheikh was a close aide of one of Riyaz and was an active part of the conspiracy.

What the NIA Charge Sheet Says

The NIA filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in Kanhaiyya Lal’s murder in Rajasthan in June. The two main accused, who killed the tailor, also circulated the video of his murder on social media to create panic and terror amongst people.

The case was initially registered by the Udaipur police and was later re-registered by the NIA.

The investigation has revealed that the accused, operating as a terror gang-module, conspired to take revenge. The accused were radicalised and took inspiration from incriminating audios, videos and messages being circulated from within and outside India.

The accused were booked under Sections 120B, 449, 302, 307, 324, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) of IPC, Sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA(P) Act and Section 4/25 (1B)(b) of Arms Act.

The total 11 accused have been identified as Mohammad Riyaz Attari, Mohammad Gos, Mohsin Khan, Asif Hussain, Mohammad Mohsin, Vasim Ali, Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, Mohammed Javed, and Salman Khan and Abu Ibrahim from Karachi.

