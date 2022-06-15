NIA Searches Four Locations in Jammu and Kashmir in Terror Financing Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at four places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday in connection with a case related to cross-LoC trade and terror financing, an official said. The searches were conducted at three locations in north Kashmir's Baramulla district and one in Handwara in Kupwara district, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The spokesperson said the case pertains to the generation of additional profits through trade across the Line of Control (LoC) between Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and using the proceeds for fomenting terrorist activities in the Union territory. The case was registered on December 16, 2016.

The cross-LoC trade started in 2008 via two trade facilitation centers in Baramulla and Poonch. The trade has been suspended since April 2019.

The spokesperson said digital devices along with incriminating documents have been seized during the searches in Baramulla and Kupwara districts. "Further investigation in the case continues," the spokesperson said.

