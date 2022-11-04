NIA Summons Punjabi Singers for Questioning in Case Related to Gangster Nexus with 'Terrorist' Links

Famous Punjabi singers took a trip to Delhi but not for any concert. All these singers have been summoned to the office of the National Investigation Agency this week to be questioned over a matter concerning the “gangster nexus" and its “terrorist" links.

Singers Mankirt Aulakh, Dilpreet Dhillon, B Praak, Afsana Khan, Jenny Johal were all called in for questioning at different times, and other singers are also likely to be asked to join the investigation, sources said.

The NIA, however, is tightlipped about the investigation and has not said anything on the matter. But sources said this week, various artistes from Punjab had visited the NIA office in Delhi in a case related to the gangster nexus and some more will be joining the investigation in the case that is of a sensitive nature.

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh had objected to the questioning of the singers by the NIA, and last week he had said the anti-terror agency was “harassing" female singers as well by calling them in for questioning.

To a media report saying singer Afsana Khan was summoned for questioning, Singh said, “What is the government doing? NIA is summoning people who were close to Sidhu… a girl with whom he sang or promoted is being summoned by NIA. His phone, weapon, car… everything is with the police, but they have failed to find anything so now they are summoning people close to him… no records of his conversations with gangsters have been found so now his friends are being harassed… I am his father… summon me… I will tell you who Sidhu was…"

Sources said these singers were called to establish some facts in the case while the questioning sessions were conducted for five to six hours, and they might be summoned again. Though the NIA is not probing Moose Wala’s murder case, it is probing a case concerning the gangster-terrorist nexus and raided multiple places last month.

Sources further said the NIA had summoned various singers as there were claims of them having links with different gangs. Investigators have asked about their links with gangs involved with multiple terror-related outfits, and if they had funded them.

The NIA recently conducted searches at over 50 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers/traffickers based in India and abroad. Some of the gang leaders and their associates based in India and abroad, who are spearheading and carrying out such terror and criminal activities were identified and booked in two cases registered by the NIA in August.

Sources also said these singers were called on different days at different times for questioning. These singers are facing allegations of having links with gangs such as those led by Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the Moose Wala case, among others.

The singers have denied any links and any funding from their side to these gangs, sources said.

