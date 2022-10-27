NIA Takes over Probe in Coimbatore Car Blast Case After ‘Possible International Links’ Surface

In the latest development to the Coimbatore blast case, the centre on Thursday decided to hand over to the NIA the probe into the recent blast near a temple.

The decision came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recommended an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Sunday blast in which an engineer was killed. “The Union home ministry decided to hand over the Coimbatore blast case to the NIA," an official said.

The Tamil Nadu government said the decision to recommend the probe handover to the central anti-terror agency was taken as there is the involvement of factors “extraneous to the state" and “possible international links".

On Sunday, a car loaded with two gas cylinders exploded near a temple in Coimbatore. It was being driven by one Jameesha Mubin, a 29-year-old engineering graduate.

Intel sources had earlier told CNN-News18 that the blast was a “definite act of terror" after explosive material like potassium nitrate and sulphur were recovered from the house of Jamesha Mubin who was charred to death in the explosion. It was also revealed that Mubin was questioned by the NIA in 2019 for his ties to a radical network.

Mubin on his display picture of his mobile phone had written that “if the news about my death reaches you, forgive my mistakes, hide my shortcomings, participate in Janaasa and pray for me", which is an indication of a suicide mission, said the sources.

They added on Thursday that 25 more people are under the scanner and will be probed soon. The NIA teams have already visited the blast site as a routine and a formal notification informing of their takeover will be issued soon.

