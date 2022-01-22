Night Curfew in 17 More Gujarat Towns With High Covid-19 Positivity Rate; Check Full List Here

The Gujarat government announced a night curfew for 17 more towns with a high positivity rate, extending the curbs in eight metros and two cities till January 29 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. While the timing of the night curfew remains unchanged from 10 pm to 6 am, 17 more towns have been added to the list of places where it will be enforced from January 22 till January 29, a government release stated on Friday.

At the same time, the government has relaxed home delivery services for hotels and restaurants to 24 hours, while permitting these establishments to operate with 75 per cent capacity till 10 pm, it was stated. The decisions were taken in a meeting of the core committee chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the existing pandemic situation.

Curbs in These Metro Cities and Towns

The night curfew has been in force in eight metros: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar, besides Anand and Nadiad cities.

As per the new release, the night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am will also be imposed in 17 towns: Surendranagar, Dhrangradhra, Morbi, Wankaner, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Kalawad, Godhra, Vijalpore (Navsari), Navsari, Bilimora, Vyarav, Vyapar, Bharuch and Ankleshwar.

List of Restrictions Imposed

• The curfew period, which was to end on January 22, has been extended till January 29.

• Essential services are allowed during the night curfew and the other restrictions remain unchanged.

• Shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlours, etc., are allowed to operate till 10 pm.

• Political, social and religious gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 150 persons at a venue in an open space, with the number not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity of an enclosed space.

• No more than 100 mourners are permitted at funerals.

• Bus transport services have been exempted from night curfew, and buses can operate with 75 per cent seating capacity.

• Cinema halls, water parks, gyms, swimming pools, auditoriums, libraries, etc. are allowed to operate with 50 per cent of their capacities, it was stated.

On Friday, Gujarat reported 21,225 new Covid-19 cases, a drop from its all-time high recorded a day ago, taking the tally to 10,22,788, while 16 more patients succumbed to the infection. The tally was lower than the all-time high of 24,485 cases reported on Thursday but still the second highest spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

