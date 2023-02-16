Good news for Sai Baba devotees as Shirdi airport has finally got approval for night landing from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Samruddhi mega highway that connects Nagpur to Shirdi and a special Vande Bharat train, which connects Mumbai to Shirdi directly. On Thursday morning, the DGCA shared a final and formal approval of the night-landing facility at Shirdi airport with the Maharashtra government.

With this decision now devotees from other states can directly come to Shirdi and can attend the morning aarti (Kakad Aarti) of Shri Saibaba temple. According to officials in the state government, this decision will not only help boost connectivity with other states but will also bolster tourism and the local economy.

According to the same officer, Devendra Fadnavis was personally discussing getting a follow-up of this permission. In 2017, Shirdi airport was inaugurated when Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra. It’s been said that though permission has been granted for the night facility, it will take a few more weeks for flights to actually land at night.

As per sources in the chief minister’s office, the DGCA will work out flight schedules with concerned airlines and once that’s fixed, night landing of flights will start. Right now, from cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi, regular flight services are available for Shirdi during the daytime.

Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has thanked civil aviation minister Jyotiaditya Scindia for night approval for Shirdi airport.

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis said, “Hat-trick of Good news for Sai Bhakta & for Maharashtra! After Samruddhi Mahamarg, Vande Bharat Express,now our Shirdi airport gets the ‘Night landing’ licence from DGCA today! The airlines are expected to start the night flights as early as March/April 2023 onwards. Currently 13 flights operate from this airport. More flights are expected to be added now."

