Police have revealed new details in the Delhi murder case where 23-year-old Nikki Yadav was strangulated to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot. As per the preliminary opinion of doctors, the cause of the death of the victim was strangulation and no other injury marks were found on her body.

Nikki was allegedly strangled to death by Sahil who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi and went off to marry another woman the same day, according to the police.

Here’s the sequence of events that unfolded between February 9 and 14:

◉ On February 9, Sahil left his house in his cousin’s car without informing the family to meet Nikki as she got to know about his engagement with another woman. Nikki had already planned a trip for herself to Goa and was supposed to board a train the same day.

◉ Sahil met Nikki at her Uttam Nagar house at around midnight on February 9. After an argument, they both decided to elope to Goa. During the interrogation, Sahil claimed that he also wanted to go with Nikki to Goa but could not as he didn’t get a ticket for himself.

◉ In the intervening night of February 9 and 10, they changed the plan and decided to go to Himachal Pradesh. The duo went to the Anand Vihar-ISBT bus stand but didn’t get any bus to reach the hilly state.

◉ The entire night both of them were together in the car and were making plans to escape from Delhi.

◉ On February 10 morning, Sahil got into an argument with Nikki and was also “agitated" due to getting frequent calls from his family members who were looking for him for him wedding rituals. Frustrated by the situation, he strangled Nikki to death using a mobile data cable at the parking lot of Nigam Bodh Ghat between 8.30am and 9.30am, police was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

◉ Then, the accused travelled from Kashmere Gate to Najafgarh with Nikki’s body in the car’s front seat with the seat belt tied.

◉ Upon reaching his dhaba on the same day, he parked his car and shifted Nikki’s body to the vehicle’s boot and shut the dhaba. He then reached his home in southwest Delhi’s Mitraon village and joined the wedding celebration.

◉ On February 11, he came back to his home with his newlywed wife.

◉ Once his family members and relatives fell asleep, he left for the dhaba and shifted Nikki’s body to a fridge.

◉ He then took Nikki’s phone, deleted all chats and call details and switched it off.

◉ The incident came to light on February 14 and it was on the instance of the accused that Nikki’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, four days after the murder.

Nikki’s Family Demands Trial at Fast Track Court

Meanwhile, the family of Nikki has demanded a trial at a fast-track court. Her uncle, Praveen Yadav, alleged that the police are “misleading" the family and the public and also demanded that Sahil “should be hanged."

“The case should be heard at a fast-track court and the culprit should be hanged. The police are trying to mislead us. Nikki was living at a hostel, she was not in a live-in relationship," Yadav claimed, adding that after Nikki went missing, her father too had approached Sahil but was not given any information.

According to the police, Sahil told them that he was in a “double mind" and could not decide between whether he wanted to marry his “live-in partner" or the woman his parents had arranged for him.

Sahil told police that he had left Nikki’s house around 15 days before the incident but after his engagement on February 9, he had visited it again and spent the night there with her, police said.

(with inputs from PTI)

