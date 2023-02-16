The sensational murder of Nikki Yadav, the 23-year-old Haryana resident, has not only ruined her family’s life, but also the families of accused Sahil Gahlot and the woman he married after allegedly committing the murder.

A picture of Sahil, Nikki’s live-in partner, has gone viral where he can be seen standing on stage in groom’s attire along with his bride. The picture is of their wedding celebrations. The identity of the woman has been withheld in view of her privacy.

According to preliminary information, Sahil “danced and enjoyed with his friends at his engagement ceremony" after strangulating Nikki and stuffing her body in a fridge at his ‘dhaba’ in Delhi’s Mitraon village.

If Not Delhi, Sahil May Have Killed Nikki in Goa?

A report in Times of India quoted a police officer who has knowledge of the investigation as saying: “Nikki’s train to Goa was to depart from Nizamuddin railway station at 7.30am. She probably asked Sahil to accompany her to Goa, but he couldn’t get a ticket."

Investigators believe that Sahil would have murdered Nikki in Goa had he been able to accompany her on the trip. The accused is believed to have told Delhi police that after reaching Nizamuddin from Nikki’s apartment in southwest Delhi and failing to get a ticket to Goa, the two headed for Anand Vihar ISBT with an intention to visit Himachal Pradesh.

The TOI report further stated that since the buses for their destination left from Kashmere Gate, the two drove there from Anand Vihar. “Sahil reached Kashmere Gate around 9am. His mother was calling him regularly after he went missing from home when there were various ceremonies lined up for his wedding. While driving to Kashmere Gate, the couple had a fight and Sahil strangled Nikki. He then left for his dhaba via Paschim Vihar, reaching there around noon. He hurriedly dumped the body in the fridge, threw the girl’s luggage and rushed home to get married in six-eight hours’ time," the officer was quoted.

Police will take Sahil on a drive to reconstruct the route he took on the fateful day, the report stated.

How Sahil Gahlot’s Neighbours Reacted

The TOI report quoted a local resident as saying, “We saw Sahil leaving in the car late at night after his engagement party on February 9. We thought he was going out with friends as part of his wedding celebrations."

The string lights put up for his wedding are reportedly still hanging at Sahil’s house in Mitraon. However, neighbours said that they have not seen his parents since Tuesday morning.

Another resident was quoted as saying that Sahil was the only child of his parents, who were very simple people. “Sahil too was warm and never misbehaved with anyone. He had opened his dhaba around three weeks ago," he revealed. Sahil’s uncle, who lives close by, said the murder was the last thing the villagers wanted to hear about.

Reactions from the Family of Woman Sahil Married

Some news organisations tried to reach the family of Sahil’s newly-wedded wife but they refused to make any comments. The TOI report stated that meanwhile the ‘dhaba’ has become the centre of attraction, with numerous people stopping by to catch a glimpse of the notorious site.

Reactions from Nikki Yadav’s Family

The preliminary autopsy report revealed that Nikki was strangled to death. No other injury marks were seen on her body. The body was taken to the family’s village in Jhajjar, Haryana, where the cremation was held on Wednesday evening.

Nikki’s father, Sunil Yadav, was quoted as saying, “She was an intelligent girl and we demand capital punishment for the accused."

Phones of Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gahlot Recovered

Delhi police has recovered mobile phones of both the accused and the victim. Nikki Yadav’s phone was recovered from Sahil Gahlot. An official said that Sahil knew the password of Nikki’s phone.

After killing his live-in partner, the accused took her phone and deleted all the data. He also deleted all the data related to Nikki from his phone. The official said that both the phones have been sent for forensic test, and police is trying to recover the data from both the phones.

