As the Delhi Police began an investigation into the gruesome Nikki Yadav murder case, some new details and sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the crime have come to the fore. According to sources, the car that was used by accused Sahil Gehlot during the alleged crime belongs to his cousin brother, identified as Ashish. The accused and the victim had decided to go to Goa and Himachal Pradesh but couldn’t do so due to the unavailability of tickets and buses.

Nikki was allegedly strangled to death by her 24-year-old boyfriend Sahil who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi and went off to marry another woman the same day. The accused is a resident of southwest Delhi’s Mitraon village and has been arrested.

Sahil had left the house in his cousin’s vehicle without informing the family to meet Nikki and then both reached Nizamuddin railway station from where the victim was supposed to board a train to Goa.

During the interrogation, accused Sahil claimed that he also wanted to go with Nikki to Goa but could not as he didn’t get a ticket. Then, the duo changed the plan and decided to go to Himachal Pradesh. They went to the Anand Vihar ISBT bus stand but learnt that there were no buses.

On their way towards Kashmere Gate, they got into an ugly argument and this is when Sahil allegedly used a data cable to strangle Nikki, sources said, adding that the accused’s statement shows that he was not prepared to kill the 23-year-old victim that day. Since he had left the home without informing anyone about his whereabouts, he was getting several calls from his family which made him even more “agitated".

Sources further said that police are also inspecting the angle that the accused might have thought of ways to get out the relationship since his marriage was fixed two months ago.

Sources added that police are also suspecting that Sahil had convinced Nikki that he was not going to marry and was ready to travel with her.

CCTV Footage Retrieved

Earlier in the day, police retrieved a CCTV footage from Nikki’s Uttam Nagar house in which she was seen performing menial tasks, hours before she was killed allegedly by Sahil. The footage are from February 9, the day of Sahil’s engagement.

The first footage, which bears a timestamp of 1.10 pm, shows Nikki taking clothes upstairs to her rented home. The second footage, timestamped at 9.27 pm, shows her peeping out of a door of her rented house before leaving the premises. She is seen returning within a minute.

Strangulation Marks Found on Victim’s Body

The incident came to light on Valentine’s Day and it was on the instance of the accused that four days after the murder that Nikki’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the eatery, which was locked since the day of the murder.

The couple had been in a relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry Sahil, the police said.

The alleged murder took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 when the victim confronted the accused about his marriage, a senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After allegedly killing Nikki, the accused took her body to the dhaba, which had not been operational for a long time. After stuffing the body inside the fridge, he locked the eatery, the officer added.

The body was found intact inside the refrigerator and started decomposing at a slow pace and only strangulation marks were found on her body, the police said.

Probe Begins on Lines of Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

As per news agency ANI sources, the Delhi Police will probe the Nikki Yadav murder case on the lines of Shraddha Walkar murder case where her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawala killed her and disposed of her body in Mehrauli after cutting it into several pieces.

Police sources told the agency that post-mortem report suggests that Nikki died due to suffocation. There were strangulation marks on her neck and no other injuries were found on the body.

(with inputs from PTI)

