The murder of 22-year-old Nikki Yadav by her boyfriend, Sahil Gahlot, in Delhi continues to hit the headlines as the country remains transfixed by the shocking details of the crime.

Police have said that 24-year-old Gahlot, who stuffed Nikki’s body in his dhaba fridge after killing her in his car, went back home to marry another woman. Police said the couple had a heated altercation over Gahlot’s impending marriage, which led to Nikki’s murder.

Even as details of the gruesome crime continue to emerge, a picture has surfaced showing Gahlot on the day of his marriage. Taken on February 10, the picture shows Gahlot – his face showing no signs of remorse – with his wife.

Police said Gahlot killed Nikki on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. Gahlot got engaged on February 9.

The couple had been in a relationship for the past few years and Yadav wanted to marry the accused, the police said.

Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, has been arrested and sent to five-day police remand. Investigators are now trying to now zero in on the exact route taken by the accused on the night of the murder. The car where the murder took place has been seized.

In their remand application, police said they needed to take the accused to the places where he had gone with her. They said the investigators intended to conduct searches at places linked to the crime and collect evidence.

Waiting outside the mortuary of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, Nikki Yadav’s family members, who came from their village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, are yet to come to terms with the fact that their daughter, who was very ambitious and was preparing for her PhD, is no more.

The post-mortem of Nikki Yadav’s body went on for over two hours. According to the preliminary opinion of doctors, the cause of death was strangulation.

