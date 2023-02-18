Sahil Gehlot’s father, Virender Singh, has been arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy in the murder case of his son’s girlfriend, Nikki Yadav. A Delhi police constable has been held too.

Confirming the arrests by Delhi police, Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of Police (crime branch), said that Virender Singh has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code after officers found out that he was aware that his son had allegedly killed Yadav.

A Delhi police constable, Naveen, has also been arrested for helping Gehlot in the crime. The constable is a relative of Gehlot. A senior officer of the crime branch said that three to four friends of Sahil Gehlot, including cousins, are being questioned in the case as they “had information about the murder".

The officer added that they too are likely to be arrested soon for criminal conspiracy as they reportedly met Gehlot midway after the alleged murder.

Another information has come to light that Sahil Gehlot had married Nikki Yadav at a temple in Greater Noida in 2020 when the two were staying in a rented accommodation.

“Gehlot’s father was aware about it, still he fixed Gehlot’s wedding with someone else. Even after the murder, Gehlot informed his father about the crime, but he was still asked to marry the other woman forcefully the same day. All these details emerged during Gehlot’s questioning and after examining his call data records," a Times of India report quoted its source as saying.

The report quoted police as saying that Gehlot left his home in Mitraon village after his engagement and when he did not return till the next morning, his family members panicked as they thought he had run away.

“Two of his cousins and two close friends were told to look for him. They left the village and kept calling Gehlot. Since they were aware that he could be with Yadav, they went towards Bindapur. Meanwhile, Gehlot picked up a call and told them he was near Paschim Vihar. The four reached there and saw Yadav motionless. They then helped him dispose of the body and all returned home," the source was quoted.

The report further stated that Gehlot told police his family members were trying to reach him, but he was not responding. He also claimed his family knew that he wanted to live with Yadav, but was opposed to the tie as the two belonged to different castes. Police would verify his claims.

News agency ANI quoted their sources in Delhi police as saying that Gehlot’s family kept the couple’s wedding a secret from Nikki Yadav’s family. Police have recovered certificates related to Sahil and Nikki’s marriage during the remand, the sources added.

