As the plot thickens in the Nikki Yadav murder case, a Delhi Police constable, who is one of the six people arrested, reportedly told the main accused Sahil Gehlot to stash the victim’s body in the fridge.

According to sources, the constable Naveen, who is Gehlot’s cousin helped him hide the body in the fridge and try to save him from the police, India Today reported.

Gehlot allegedly killed his first wife Nikki Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman.

More on the ongoing murder case

As more details come out it was learnt that Gehlot’s family had asked him to “get rid" of Yadav on the day of his engagement to the second woman, to avoid “any harm to their social reputation" after she threatened to show up at the wedding and expose him.

Yadav (22) reportedly got to know of Gehlot’s second wedding on the day of his engagement after a common friend forwarded her a photograph from the ceremony, while it was still underway. Following this, Yadav contacted Gehlot and threatened to reach his wedding venue and expose him.

It was at this point Gehlot told his family-Gehlot’s father, two cousins and two friends-about Yadav’s threat. This prompted the Gehlots to decide to “take care of the problem" – a decision that ended in 22-year-old Yadav’s murder, according to a report by Hindustan Times (HT).

As per another officer, Gehlot’s father directed his two cousins and two friends to leave the Mitraon village home to meet Sahil on the way. “They met Gehlot in Paschim Vihar and followed the Verna with Yadav’s body buckled in on the front passenger seat to the family-owned dhaba. Gehlot’s father remained at home as he had to take care of the guests and his son’s pre-wedding rituals," the officer said.

“Virendra Singh deliberately stayed back so that guests and villagers did not become suspicious. Since Gehlot was urgently required for pre-wedding rituals at home, the conspirators deferred their plan to dispose of the body," the second officer said.

Arrests so far

After the incident came to light on February 14, Valentine’s Day, four days after the crime, the police have so far arrested six people in total.

Gehlot, his father and four others, including his two cousins and two friends in connection with the case.

Gehlot’s father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar were sent to police custody last Friday after being produced before a duty magistrate.

Against the policeman Naveen, an FIR under IPC section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) has been registered at the Kanjhawala police station in a separate incident.

Main accused’s police custody extended

A metropolitan court on Monday extended the police custody of Sahil Gehlot by two days.

The link court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta remanded the other five co-accused in the case in judicial custody for 14 days.

With agency inputs

