Sahil Gahlot, accused of killing girlfriend Nikki Yadav, was taken to the crime spot in Kashmere Gate to recreate the sequence of events leading up to the incident. The Delhi police also took him to his dhaba (eatery), where he had allegedly kept the body of the 23-year-old woman inside a refridgerator.

An officer said that the accused was also taken to Nikki Yadav’s residence. The victim’s family has demanded that the trial of the accused be held in a fast-track court.

North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area is the place where Gahlot had allegedly strangulated Yadav to death inside a car with a mobile phone cable. Sources said that the police are scanning the CCTV footage obtained from nearby areas and have also summoned Gehlot’s brother Ashish for questioning. The car used in the commission of the crime belonged to Ashish.

Advertisement

Areas Sahil Gahlot Will be Taken to Next

Sources also said that Gahlot will also be taken to the Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations, where he had taken the victim in the car on the fateful day.

The couple had initially planned a holiday in Goa but couldn’t go as Gahlot did not get the tickets. They then went to Anand Vihar to look for a bus to Himachal Pradesh. However, on being told that buses to the hills are available from Kashmere gate, the two headed to North Delhi.

The incident came to light on February 14, four days after the crime was committed, when Gehlot confessed to the crime in police custody and led police to the refrigerator in his eatery where the victim’s body was hidden.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Marriage Pressure, Argument, Car Ride with Body: Found in ‘Dhaba’ Fridge, Shocking Murder of Nikki Yadav

The post-mortem examination of the body went on for more than two hours at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital here on Wednesday and according to the doctors’ preliminary opinion, the cause of death was strangulation.

The victim and the accused had a fight around 20 metres away from the Nigambodh Ghat, following which he killed her, the sources said.

Advertisement

How Sahil Gahlot Deleted Data from Nikki’s Phone

With her body lying beside him, Gahlot deleted the data from Yadav’s phone and drove to his dhaba. He drove through the Majnu ka Tila bypass, the Madhuban chowk, Paschim Vihar, Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar to reach Mitraon village, the sources added.

Gahlot wanted to marry Yadav, but his family members were against it. They wanted him to marry a woman of their choice, the sources said.

Advertisement

Police have confiscated Yadav’s mobile phone from Gahlot’s possession and sent it for a forensic examination so that the deleted data could be retrieved, they added.

Nikki Yadav’s Family Claims She ‘Stayed in Hostel, Not Live-in’

Nikki Yadav‘s uncle, Praveen Yadav, accused police of “misleading" the family and the public. He also demanded that Gehlot “should be hanged".

Advertisement

“The case should be heard by a fast-track court and the culprit should be hanged. Police are trying to mislead us. Nikki was living in a hostel, she was not in a live-in relationship," he claimed.

He further claimed that after the victim went missing, her father had approached Gahlot but was not given any information by the accused.

National Commission for Women Seeks Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from the city police on the incident. Sources in the NCW said the women’s panel has sought the report from the police commissioner.

ALSO READ | What Blew the Lid off Nikki Yadav’s Murder: A Tip-off from a Common Friend of the Couple

“How heartless a person can be? Not only he killed his live-in partner but got married to another girl the same day. What is the role of parents that we need to look into also have to work out on the mindset of families who think children are their properties," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet.

According to police, Gehlot had never told Yadav that he was engaged to another woman and when it was finally revealed to her, the two had a row that led to the accused killing her.

After killing Yadav, Gahlot allegedly stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba in southwest Delhi and went for his wedding the same day.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here