Nine Babies Die in West Bengal’s Burdwan Due To Fever

Nine babies, aged below six months, died during treatment at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in the last one month. All the babies had fever and respiratory problems. According to a doctor of the hospital, all the babies who died during the treatment were having fever, cold and shortness of breath.

The doctor, who wished not to be named, further added that around 1,200 children have been admitted to the hospital with similar complaints. The doctor revealed that on an average 40 children with shortness of breath along with high fever and cold are being admitted in the hospital daily.

The Burdwan Medical College and Hospital has added 20 additional beds to deal with the rising acute respiratory infection cases. The hospital currently has 75 specialised beds to treat children suffering from respiratory diseases.

According to the hospital authorities, on Friday, around 160 children were admitted in the hospital and out of them 100 complained of breathing problems with high fever and cold. Looking into the seriousness of the cases 120 beds of the general ward have been dedicated for children suffering with breathing problems.

Dr Kaustubh Naik, Head of Paediatric Department in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, confirmed the death of nine children in the last one month. He admitted that babies in large numbers are being admitted in the hospital with respiratory problems along with fever.

“We could not save nine children but the rest recovered from the disease. I would suggest people to consult a doctor soon if they find their children not playing, sucking mother’s breast properly, falling asleep, vomiting, unable to eat and having difficulty in breathing," said Dr Naik.

