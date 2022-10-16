Nine Killed, Ten Injured in Three-vehicle Collision in Karnataka's Hassan

Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in an accident involving a head-on collision of three vehicles in Karnataka Saturday night.

The accident involving a milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller vehicle took place in Arsikere taluka in Hassan around 11 pm on Saturday, police sources said.

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. They were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Hasanamba temples, as per ANI.

While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and all necessary procedures are being followed, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

