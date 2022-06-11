Nine Killed, Two Injured as Car Falls into Roadside Ditch in Bihar; CM Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh Each

At least nine people were killed and two others injured when the SUV they were travelling in lost control and fell into a roadside ditch in Bihar’s Purnea district on Saturday, officials said. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

In his condolence message, he said, “The road accident in Purnea district is very painful. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow." The accident took place around 3 AM on Saturday when the car occupants, 11 in all, were going to Nania village in Kishanganj district after attending a ’tilak’ ceremony (initial function of a wedding) in Tarabadi area of Purnea district, Baisi Sub-divisional Magistrate Kumari Toushi said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a water-filled ditch beside Purnea-Kishanganj State Highway near Kanjia Middle School, the official said. Nine people died on the spot and their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while the two injured were admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. The deceased have been identified as Ganga Prasad Yadav, Karan Lal Yadav, Sandav Lal Yadav, Amarchand Yadav, Manik Lal Sharma, Ramkrishan Yadav, Gulabchand Lal Yadav, Kali Charan Yadav and Tanveer Alam. Seven of them are relatives.

