Nine Newlyweds at Prayagraj Mass Wedding Receive Bulldozer as Gift

It has long been customary for newlyweds to receive presents such as a bike, four-wheelers, or even household appliances to help them begin their new phase of life together. However, at a recent mass wedding in Prayagraj, couples were given bulldozers.

According to a report in Amar Ujala, Yuva Chaurasia Samaj gave this unexpected present to the newlyweds at a mass marriage held at Ram Vatika in Katra Ramlila Complex, Colonelganj. Everyone in attendance was taken by shock when they saw the newlyweds receiving bulldozer models.

In this mass wedding, nine couples exchanged vows. The present served a message that women in the state were secure under Yogi Adityanath’s administration.

According to media reports, Prayagraj Mayor Abhilasha Gupta Nandi asserted that the bulldozer is a signifier of the BJP government in the state and that any wrongdoers will be punished by the Chief Minister.

However, Kanyadan of the nine brides was conducted collaboratively by Mayor Nandi. MLA Harsh Vardhan Bajpai and Kinnar Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Kalyani Nand Giri were also in attendance to perform the Kanyadaan ritual, in addition to Mayor Nandi. She then tweeted a photo of herself at the Chaurasia Samaj-organized mass nuptials as well as a blood donation camp.

However, it’s not the first instance that the organizers of such mass weddings in the BJP-ruled state have given newlywed couples something symbolic of their government’s policies.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the organizers of a mass wedding in Prayagraj gave toilet seats to 18 newlyweds in 2018. They were encouraged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission. The couples were also given trees to put outside their homes to help minimise air pollution.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath was just re-elected as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and became the first CM to be elected for a second term. During the run-up to the assembly elections, Adityanath earned the nickname ‘Baba Bulldozer’ for his tough stance against criminals and mafias in Uttar Pradesh, as well as his government’s use of bulldozers to raze the ill-gotten assets.

