Nine Years of Delhi Gangrape: Only 47% of Nirbhaya Funds Utilised Across India For Women Safety

States and union territories across India have managed to utilise only 47 percent of the total amount allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund since its inception, data from the Ministry of Women and Child Development showed.

The Union government had announced the formation of the Nirbhaya Fund in 2013 in the aftermath of the gruesome December 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in the national capital. Six men brutally gang-raped the medical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16-17, 2012. She was thrown out of the bus following the heinous assault. She breathed her last on December 29, 2012, due to her injuries.

As per the Ministry data, an amount of Rs 6,212.85 crore has been allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund since its inception. The data analysed by CNN-News18 showed that states could only utilise 47 percent of the total funds allocated.

Advertisement

“Under Nirbhaya Fund, out of an allocation of Rs 6,212.85 crore (including Rs 500 crore allocated to Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Financial Year 2021-22), a sum of Rs 4,138.51 crore has been disbursed/released by the concerned Ministries/Departments and a sum of Rs 2,921.85 crore has been reported to be utilized," the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The government had set up the dedicated ‘Nirbhaya Fund’ so that it can be utilised for projects specifically designed to improve the safety and security of women. It is a non-lapsable corpus fund administered by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.