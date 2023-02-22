Home » News » India » Nirmala Sitharaman to Attend First G20 Finance Ministers' Meeting Under India Presidency on Friday

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sitharaman will hold bilateral discussions with more than 10 countries, including Italy, the US, Spain, Indonesia, and the UK

PTI

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 23:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PIB YouTube)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday embarked on a visit to Bengaluru to attend the first meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors under the G20 India Presidency.

The two-day meeting beginning February 24 will focus on priorities under global economy, international taxation, financial sector, international financial architecture, sustainable finance, infrastructure, health and financial inclusion, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sitharaman will hold bilateral discussions with more than 10 countries, including Italy, the US, Spain, Indonesia, and the UK; besides engaging discussions with representatives of international organisations.

Around 500 foreign delegates have gathered in Bengaluru for the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. The meeting will see participation of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of G20 and invitee countries, and Heads of various international organisations.

"The 1st #G20 #FMCBG meeting will be spread over two days with Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and Shri @DasShaktikanta, Governor @RBI jointly steering the #G20 #FMCBG discussions under #G20 India #FinanceTrack priorities," the Ministry tweeted.

The FMCGB meeting is preceded by the G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting on February 22-23, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: February 22, 2023, 23:11 IST
last updated: February 22, 2023, 23:16 IST
