NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman to Visit Odisha; CM Naveen Patnaik Likely to Raise Special Focus State Status

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from December 15 to December 18. He will be meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, where all the top bureaucrats including the chief secretary and development commissioner will attend the meeting.

The Odisha CM is likely to raise several issues pertaining to the State’s interest. The long-pending demand for “Special Focus State status" to Odisha and central grant for the development of aspirational districts, funds for the development of rural infrastructure are among the issues that are likely to feature in the meeting.

The Odisha government may demand as like the facilities and allocation of North East State. In addition to that, approval of pending railway project, revision of coal royalty, clean energy cess, backward region grant fund may also come up. As per sources, Odisha may demand more numbers of banks and mobile facilities in rural Odisha.

Economist Rajnaraian Tripathy said, “Odisha is facing natural disasters every year. Keeping in disaster management, the State should demand special allocation and as per the need of the State and Union government should pay more attention to Odisha."

Earlier, BJD leaders in Parliament demanded Odisha will intensify its demand if the Centre grants special category status to Andhra Pradesh. “Odisha has been demanding for special focus state status since long. However, if the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh gets the status, we’ll make our demand more vocal," said BJD spokesman Goutam Budha Das.

During his three-day tour, the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar will visit Puri Jagannath Temple, Chilika lake and other places.

