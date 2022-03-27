Nitish Kumar Attacked At Home Turf Bakhtiyarpur During Event; Accused Arrested

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was attacked on Sunday by a man during an event in his home district Bakhtiyarpur, pointing to a massive lapse in the CM’s security system. The accused, believed to be a mentally unstable local resident, was immediately arrested.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage shows the man attacking the chief minister from behind. He was immediately accosted by the CM’s security personnel and taken into police custody.

CM Kumar was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a freedom fighter from Bihar, on the premises of a local hospital when the incident happened.

(More details awaited)

