No AGMUT for Delhi CP Again: Meet Sanjay Arora, Who Won Award for Action against Veerappan Gang

With the appointment of Sanjay Arora, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a 1988-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu Cadre, as the Delhi Police Commissioner, it is clear that the Government is not keen on appointing Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officers to the post of top cop for some time.

This is the first time that the government has consecutively appointed two Delhi CPs, who were not from the AGMUT cadre.

Although the government has done this by taking Arora on deputation in AGMUT cadre, he can be repatriated any time before his retirement back to his cadre.

The order, which was awaited for the past few days, was released on Sunday.

The Home Ministry order stated: “With the approval of the Competent Authority for intercadre deputation of Sanjay Arora, from Tamil Nadu Cadre to AGMUT Cadre. In pursuance of the said approval, Sanjay Arora, is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 1st August, 2022 or from the date of taking over charge whichever is later and till further orders."

WHO IS SANJAY ARORA?

Arora is an Indian Police Service officer who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur (Rajasthan).

After joining the IPS, he served in various capacities in the Tamil Nadu Police. He was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Special Task Force, where he achieved significant success against the Veerappan gang, for which he was awarded the CM’s Gallantry Medal for Bravery and Heroic Action.

In 1991, Arora, after being trained by the National Security Guard (NSG), had played a pivotal role in forming the Special Security Group (SSG) to provide security to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu during the heydays of LTTE activity. He has also served as the Superintendent of Police of various districts of TN.

He served the ITBP on deputation as a Commandant from 1997 to 2002. He had commanded a border guarding ITBP Battalion in Matli, Uttarakhand from 1997 to 2000. As an instructor, he had made remarkable contributions to the field of training, serving as Commandant (Combat Wing) at the ITBP Academy, Mussoorie from 2000 to 2002.

He served as the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore city from 2002 to 2004. He has also served as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Villupuram range and Deputy Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

He has led the Chennai City Police as – Additional Commissioner – Crime and Headquarters and Additional Commissioner – Traffic. On promotion, he was appointed as the ADGP (Operations) and ADGP (Administration) in Tamil Nadu Police.

He has served as Inspector-General (Special Operations) Border Security Force (BSF), IG Chhattisgarh Sector Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and IG Operations CRPF. He has served as ADG HQ & Ops CRPF and Spl DG J and K Zone CRPF before being appointed as the DG, ITBP.

He assumed the charge of DG ITBP on August 31, 2021 as the 31st Chief of the Force.

He has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2004, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, Police Special Duty Medal, Antrik Suraksha Padak and UN Peacekeeping Medal, among others.

S L THAOSEN GETS ADDITIONAL CHARGE

To appoint Sanjay Arora as the CP Delhi, the government has sent him on deputation from Tamil Nadu cadre to AGMUT cadre till his retirement or further notice.

“The undersigned is directed to convey approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for (i) Curtailment of tenure of Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88) as DG, ITBP; and Inter-cadre deputation of Sanjay Arora, IPS (TN:88), from Tamil Nadu cadre to AGMUT cadre, from the date of joining the AGMUT cadre and upto his date of superannuation i.e. upto 31.07.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of inter-cadre deputation guidelines," the government said in its order.

Meanwhile, S L Thaosen, senior IPS officer posted as DG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), has been given the additional charge of the post of DG, ITBP till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

According to senior IPS officers, when Arora retires from the Delhi Police, various senior IPS officers of the UT cadre from the 1989-90 batch, too, will retire. Also, officers from other batches will be out of the race as they will have less than 10 months of tenure which may go against them.

