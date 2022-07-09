No Ban on Animal Sacrifice But​ Not Allowed in Urban Areas, Tripura Govt Clarifies ahead of Bakrid

With a day left to go for Eid al-Adha or Bakrid celebrations, the Tripura Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) clarified on Saturday that while animal sacrifices aren’t illegal, including those of cow, no animal sacrifice would be allowed in any urban areas of the state, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Addressing a press conference in the evening, ARDD secretary TK Debnath said an advisory issued by the Animal Welfare Board reached Tripura along with other states on June 9, based on which the state government issued a notification later.

The advisory clearly stated that the illegal killing of animals on Bakrid was prohibited, Debnath said, adding that any animal killing done outside slaughterhouses in urban areas would be considered illegal.

“All slaughtering of animals in urban areas would have to be done in slaughterhouses. Since there are no slaughterhouses in any municipal bodies of the state including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), any animal killed in the urban areas would be considered illegal and appropriate legal action would be taken," Debnath said.

The notification has been criticised by the opposition Congress and CPI(M) in the BJP-ruled state, saying it was issued with a “clear motive" to hurt the sentiments of a community or to appease another community.

