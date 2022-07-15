'No Blacksmiths on Route as They Eat Non-veg Food': Delhi Police Advisory on Kanwar Yatra

The Delhi Police will be asking blacksmiths to move out of the way of kanwar yatris, going for holy pilgrimage, as they “eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind". The national capital is gearing up to welcome kanwariyas after a Covid-induced gap of two years. These pilgrims will be taking the Kanwar Yatra route through Delhi from July 21 with special arrangements made for security and traffic.

Delhi Police is particularly trying to ensure that there is no law and order situation, with focus on keeping flare-ups related to religious sentiments under control. Officials said the special branch of Delhi Police has issued an advisory suggesting that blacksmiths on the route should be relocated as they “eat non-vegetarian food and leave bones behind" due to lack of proper disposal system, officials said.

The advisory was issued to the district police, suggesting that blacksmiths should either be “relocated" or the routes for the yatra be charted in such a manner that they did not come on the way. Police will also be taking precautions to monitor social media to keep track of “fake news", or fake posts, which may contribute to communal tension or any other law and order situation.

A senior police officer said blacksmiths live on roadsides and eat non-vegetarian food, and that due to the non-availability of a proper disposal system, they left bones. The kanwar yatris would have issues with this, the officer added.

The yatra started from July 14, and the special arrangements will stay in place till July 26. According to police, kanwariya traffic is expected to increase after July 21 and particular routes have been dedicated to them.

While the government has arranged for 338 camps for kanwariyas, Delhi Police had opened a passenger registration system to make the yatra safe and easy. Participants can register at kavad.delhipolice.gov.in through mobile phones.

