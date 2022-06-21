No Chance of Rollback, Fears of Agniveers Becoming Mercenaries for Hire Totally Invalid: NSA Ajit Doval

There is no question of rolling back Agnipath, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Tuesday, backing the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces and denouncing violence by those opposing it.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Doval urged the youth to express their concerns peacefully and called for investigation into the alleged involvement of coaching centres in instigating violent protests. The NSA also dismissed fears that Agnipath recruits, called Agniveers, who don’t get inducted into the Army, Navy or Air Force after their four-year tenure would become mercenaries for hire.

“There is no question of any rollback. My message to the youth who want to become Agniveers is be positive, have faith in the nation, have faith in the leadership and also in yourself," he said.

Condemning arson and destruction of public property in the name of protests, Doval said: “I think that the protests, raising your voice is justified and is permitted in a democracy. But this vandalism, this violence is not permitted and will not be tolerated at all."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme, Doval said: “It was the political will. Who will dare getting into it for bringing about change? It can happen only with a leader like PM Modi. He will say that if this is in national interest, then no risk is big enough, no cost is high enough."

Asked about the alleged involvement of coaching centres in instigating youth against the scheme, Doval called for an investigation. “After due probe, we can say who were the forces behind it. An investigation must be done and thoroughly so."

He also dismissed fears that Agniveers who are not retained in the Army, Navy or Air Force after the four-year tenure under Agnipath will become mercenaries for hire. “It’s totally invalid. I can tell that if there’s any guarantee in the society to keep peace and stability it’ll be the civilian population that has to become law-abiding," Dova said.

The NSA further said the scheme will not come in the way of the Army’s regimental pride. “As far as regiments are concerned, two things need to be understood. Nobody is tinkering with the concept of regiments… They (regiments) will continue… The regimental system has not ended."

