No Concession in Rail Fare for Senior Citizens for Now, Says Minister. Details Inside

Responding to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav said that the restrictions on concession in fare to senior citizens will continue for the time being. This decision has been taken given the low revenue generated by Indian railways. The exemption was withdrawn during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision will remain in force until further notice. Indian Railways gives concession in rail fare to many other categories of passengers including senior citizens. Currently, the railways is giving concession in fare for three categories of passengers, including four types of Divyangjan, patients suffering from 11 types of diseases, and students.

Exemption burden on Railways

The railway minister, in his written response, said that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the movement of trains was highly affected, which has impacted the income avenues as well. There has been a significant decline in the earnings of the railways from passenger fares during the financial year 2020-21 as compared to the financial year 2019-20.

The minister has clearly expressed that due to the concession in the fare, there is a big burden on the railways. And therefore, the restriction on concession in fare to some other categories of passengers, including senior citizens will continue.

Soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the railway authorities decided to exempt the senior citizens from a concession in rail fare.

