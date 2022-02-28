No Contact Since 2 Days: Kin Say Manipuri Student Stuck in Ukraine Surviving on Limited Food, Has Poor Connectivity

It was on February 26 when Sanjit Singh last spoke to his 18-year-old niece who is currently taking refuge in the university bunker at Zoporizhzhia Medical University of Ukraine near the Russian border. Before Nikita Devi could explain her situation in the bunker, the connection got disrupted.

“We spoke to her day before yesterday and during the conversation the connection got snipped. Mobile network there at this moment is erratic and it adds to our anxiety. Most of the time she stays inside the bunker. She comes out occasionally but needs to run back when the siren hoots. The network inside the bunker is pathetic so when Nikita gets a chance she walks away from the bunker and speaks to us," Singh told News18.

After completing class 12 from a college in Imphal, Nikita Devi of Pishum Oinam Leikai in Imphal West district of the state, left for Russia in November 2021 for medical studies. She is pursuing her first semester at the Zoporizhzhia Medical University. Her uncle had paid 20,000 to an agent in Delhi for her return tickets but unfortunately, the day she was supposed to leave the country, war broke out. Ironically, the nearest border to her university in the Russian border.

“When bombing didn’t start, we deposited some money in her account. However, right after that shelling started and the locals moved into the ATMs. She couldn’t take out money. We are extremely worried," Singh said. “The university canteen provides them some food in limited quantities," he added.

Nikita’s parents said there are a total of four Manipuri students studying in the university.

“We have approached our Chief Minister Biren Singh. He has assured us that she will be evacuated at the earliest. He told us that the government has taken up the matter with the ministry of external affairs. We hope she comes back at the earliest," said her worried uncle.

“When we want to speak to her we cannot. I keep on praying that my daughter remains safe and returns to me at the earliest," said Medhapati Devi, Nikita’s mother.

Under ‘Operation Ganga’, Indians were first taken in batches from Ukraine to bordering countries (currently Hungary and Romania) via buses/commute arranged by the embassy. They were then airlifted to Delhi or Mumbai through chartered Air India flights.

