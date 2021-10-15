'Uncontrollable OTT Can Harm India': Bhagwat's Attack Days After Stir Over Popular Web Series

Slamming the content available online, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that there’s no control over what is shown on OTT platforms. He added that post coronavirus, even children have access to phones (due to classes being held virtually).

“…There’s no control over what’s shown on OTT platforms, post Covid even children have phones," Bhagwat said after performing ‘Shastra Pooja’ on the occasion of Dussehra at RSS Headquarter in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

“In the backdrop of the pandemic, online education was introduced. School-going children are now hooked on mobile phones as a rule. The government must make efforts to create a content regulatory framework for OTT platforms," he added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Taliban May Have Changed but Pakistan Has Not’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat During Vijaya Dashami Speech

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked magazine Panchajanya had last month called e-commerce company Amazon “East India Company 2.0", and also attacked its streaming platform Prime Video for “airing programmes opposed to Indian culture".

“Following cognizance of certain anti-Hindu content in programs such as Tandav and Patal Lok on its OTT platform Prime Videos by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and some state governments, the company has apologised. People had alleged that Prime Videos is regularly airing such shows in which Hindu deities are made fun of and family values are assaulted," the article read.

Earlier, the RSS-linked magazine had raised objections to a few dialogues in Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘The Family Man’ in connection to Centre’s move on abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“In the series, a woman affiliated to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) is shown speaking to her male colleague at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, decrying the fact that Kashmiris were being oppressed by the Indian state as it had shut down phones and internet and used measures like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). At one point she asks her male colleague, who appears quite affected by her talk, whether there is any difference between the Indian administrative apparatus and militants," an article in The Panchajanya read.

The article also stated that according to the series the problem of terror arose due to the 2002 Gujarat riots, a character who turns to terror is shown having lost his parent in the riots. “More than 300 Hindus were also killed in the riots, why hasn’t anyone turned to terror yet?" asked the article.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.