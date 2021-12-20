No Covid-19 Death in Mumbai for 4th Time This Month; 204 More Test Positive

For the fourth time in December, Mumbai did not report any fresh fatality due to coronavirus on Monday, keeping the death toll unchanged at 16,365, while 204 new cases took the infection count to 7,67,331, civic officials said. A day after Mumbai logged 336 COVID-19 cases, the number of daily cases came down to 204, while the daily fatalities slipped to zero in the last 24 hours from two on Sunday.

According to the officials, the financial capital has reported zero fatalities for the fourth time this month. Earlier, no death of patient linked to coronavirus was reported on December 11, 15 and 18.On October 17, the city had recorded zero fatalities for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year. The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus case on March 11, 2020, and its first death 6 days later on March 17.

Advertisement

The BMC official said 30,672 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 1,32,08,730.The city has 2,061 active COVID-19 cases after 224 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, he said.

The cumulative number of patients discharged from hospitals in Mumbai rose to 7,46,328, reflecting a recovery rate of 97 per cent, the official said.Mumbai’s growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0.03 per cent between December 13 and December 19, while the case doubling rate was 2,095.

The officials said presently Mumbai has 17 sealed buildings (where more than 5 residents have tested coronavirus positive in each of them), but no containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since the past few months.This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.