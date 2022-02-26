No Covid Curbs in Delhi from Today; Masks Not Mandatory in Pvt Cars, Metro Passengers Can Stand

Delhi will see no Covid-19 restrictions from today, even as the government ordered that wearing masks will not be mandatory for people travelling in private four-wheelers, in view of the decline in coronavirus positive cases and hospitalization.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, decided to withdraw all restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

The government order reads, “…the DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penal provisions for not adhering to the Covid protocol of wearing of a mask at public places, decided that…not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision of the said notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicle with the effect 28.02.2022."

The Delhi government said that the decision was taken after discussing experts and adhering to the guidelines issued by the Centre.

“Accordingly, Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been reviewed in DDMA meeting held on 25.02.2022 under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Lt Governor, Delhi wherein it has been observed that numbers of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate have declined significantly, also the occupancy of beds in hospitals is very low and the situation has vastly improved and therefore it is decided to remove all the restrictions in NCT of Delhi imposed by DDMA," the order said.

The government further said that it “directs to remove all prohibitions/restrictions imposed vide aforesaid orders of DDMA in the territory of NCT of Delhi w.e.f. intervening night of 27th February, 2022 and 28th February, 2022 (00:00 hrs) till further orders, except that the blended/hybrid mode (online & offline) of learning and consent from parents is to be followed in respect of students up to class 9th as well as for class 11th till 31.03.2022 in Schools, Educational/Coaching Institutes."

Baijal had tweeted after the meeting on Friday that the government is ensuring observance of Covid-appropriate Behaviour, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. The restrictions were put in place in December last year after cases of Covid-19 saw a rapid surge in the capital.

Passengers Allowed to Stand in Metro

Delhi Metro will also now allow passengers in standing position in trains. In view of the latest guidelines issued by the DDMA on Covid management, announcing lifting of all prohibitions or restrictions imposed earlier, Delhi Metro services will now be available with revised norms from Monday, the DMRC said.

Passengers will be allowed to travel in the metro without any restrictions i.e, they can travel in both standing and sitting manner, it said. All gates of metro stations will remain open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. Regulation of passenger entry through limited number of gates stands dispensed with from Monday, the DMRC added. However, passengers are advised to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviours (i.e. wearing of face mask or cover, maintaining of social distancing etc), for their own and everyone else’s safety and well being, it said.

(with inputs from PTI)

