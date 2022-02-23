No Covid Death in Mumbai for Fifth Time in February

For the fifth time this month, Mumbai did not record any death related to Covid-19 on Wednesday. A total of 168 people, however, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the civic body data, the city did not record any coronavirus death previously on February 15, 16, 17 and 20.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,690 while Mumbai’s total caseload climbed to 10,55,960, stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its daily health bulletin. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 135 cases and two deaths.

Also, 255 Covid patients were discharged on the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 10,35,169, the BMC stated. The city now has 1,228 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate of Mumbai now stands at 98 per cent, while the case doubling rate has increased to 3,758, the bulletin stated. At present, there are no active containment zones or sealed buildings in the city, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

