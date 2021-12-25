No Fresh Covid-19 Case, Fatality in Nagaland on Christmas Day

Nagaland on Saturday did not report any fresh COVID-19 case for the second consecutive day while three more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said. The COVID-19 tally remained at 32,174, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 702 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official added. Nagaland currently has 80 active COVID-19 cases while 30,323 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said. Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state now is 94.24 percent.

