No Further Curbs in Maharashtra? Experts Say Situation Under Control as Covid Cases Dip, Final Call in Cabinet Meet Today

No further restrictions will be imposed across Maharashtra and the cabinet will discuss the situation on Wednesday, sources told News 18. They added, that weeks after an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases across the state, the situation is now stable.

The medical experts of the state also suggested that there is no need for further restrictions and the already imposed stricter norms like night curfew will continue as usual.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the numbers of COVID-19 cases and its fast-spreading variant Omircon were slowly coming down in the city, and she appealed to citizens to get vaccinated against as soon as possible. In a recorded video message issued by the mayor’s office, Pednekar said out of those who died due to COVID-19 so far since February 2021, 94 per cent of people were unvaccinated.

Advertisement

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day and the fourth straight day of a downward trend, taking the tally to 9,39,867, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The highest daily case count during the second wave was 11,163, recorded on April 4, 2021. Out of the 11,647 new cases, 83 per cent cases, or 9,667, are asymptomatic, and only 851 patients have been admitted to hospitals, while just 76 are on oxygen support, said the bulletin. According to the BMC, 62,097 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, up from 59,242 on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 tests rose to 1,43,25,144. As many as 7,283 out of 35,573 hospital beds, or 19.9 per cent of the total, are currently occupied by coronavirus patients in the city, the civic body said.

“Everyone should get vaccinated. Be vaccinated, Pednekar appealed to people. She also said that even if vaccinated people get infected, they develop mild synonyms," Pednekar said. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said the daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate have come down significantly in the last few days. He appealed to citizens not to panic and instead strictly follow COVID-19-related rules like wearing face masks.

After the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, Mumbai reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases on January 7 this year and since then, the number of daily infections has been declining. Mumbai had reported 20,318 last Saturday, 19,474 on Sunday and 13,648 on Monday.

Reportedly, As the city’s daily Covid tally is tumbling, experts stated that the Covid-Omicron wave may already be “flattening", barely three weeks after cases started rising exponentially. “The Omicron wave (in Mumbai) is flattening for sure," Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state government’s task force on Covid told The Times of India (TOI). As experts expect different peaks in various cities and regions, the Covid tally in Maharashtra registered a 3% rise over a 24-hour period: cases climbed to 34,424 on Tuesday as against 33,470 a day earlier. Not only cases have dropped in Mumbai but a decline in the positivity rate was also noted. The test positivity rate fell from 28 per cent on Monday to 18.7 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.