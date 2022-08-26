'No Govt Action Against PVT Hospitals Overcharging Covid Patients,' Says Gujarat Consumer Court

Authorities within the Gujarat government haven’t taken action against private hospitals that charge exuberant prices for Covid-19 treatment, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has said while hearing a redressal related to insurance claim for Covid treatment in Gandhinagar.

While deciding the claim of a Covid-19 patient against an insurance company, the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission said that the right to health is implicit under Article 21 of the Constitution and awarded the complainant the treatment claim that the patient was denied by an insurance firm.

As per the case details, a 56-year-old Milan Shah, a resident of Gandhinagar approached the consumer court seeking compensation of Rs.1,30,000 with additional costs and interest that was deducted while settling the Mediclaim.

The report suggest that Milan Shah had an insurance policy (Happy Family floater 2015) from Oriental Insurance Company Limited from 2013 and had renewed it from time to time. He was infected with Covid-19 and was admitted at the SGVP Holistic Hospital, Chharodi, in Ahmedabad from October 06, 2020 to October 12, 2020. He incurred a total expense of Rs.2,30,000. The claim however was settled by the insurance company by deducting Rs.1,30,298 and the patient was given a claim of only Rs.1,00,224.

The insurance company argued that it is bound to follow the circulars issued by the State Government, Central Government and the local authority like Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) adding that the SGVP Hospital has charged excess.

The insurance company alleged that the hospital charged more than the rate fixed by the AMC and was in breach of the circular issued under the Epidemic Disease Act. Citing this, the insurance firm called for the claims to be dismissed with costs.

“The Insurance firm was bound to give the entire amount as per the sum insured (Rs.5,00,000) and is not bound by any deductions per the AMC circular,’’ Milan Shah’s advocate A V Trivedi argued in court.

While deciding the case, the consumer court observed that it was the duty of private hospitals to follow those rates fixed by the local body. “The insurance firm cannot compel the complainant to accept the amount as per the circular which was aimed at the private hospital treating the Covid patient," the court said.

While pronouncing the judgement, the Court also came down heavily on the local authorities for not following the rules. “We are distressed to note that though the present hospital has exorbitantly charged. That said, we notice that concerned higher authorities have not taken any action against any hospital in Gujarat in breach of the said circular. Authorities are always at the liberty to take action under the law, but instead of action being taken, innocent patient are put in the dock and harassed unnecessarily,’’ the court said.

The court also said that the insurance company is a ‘trustee of a public money’ and falls within the ambit of Article 12 of the Constitution of India and hence has a statutory obligation to act as per rule of law.

The Court also ordered that the complainant is entitled to recover the amount of Rs.1,07,245 with 8% interest per annum from January 13, 2021. The court also ordered that the complainant is entitled to be paid Rs. 7,000 for the mental pain and suffering caused by the insurance firm.

