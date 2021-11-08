'No Links with NCB': Sunil Patil Denies Allegations of Being a 'Mastermind' in Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Rubbishing claims of being the “mastermind" of the Mumbai drugs bust case, the new name in the case- Sunil Patil said that he never had any links with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). This comes after he appeared before the Mumbai Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday to record statement in the case.

Talking to news agency ANI, Patil claimed “tip-off about the cruise party was given to Manish Bhanushali, an NCB witness in the case, by Bhopal-based Neeraj Yadav, who is a BJP worker. Bhanushali, Dhaval, and Yadav got the tip-off, not me. I have no contact with NCB, I had a friend named Sam D’souza who was in contact with NCB and passed them Sam’s number."

He further mentioned that he did not know when the cruise party was going to start, and added that Yadav and Bhanushali asked him if he works on tips-offs, to which he said, “I do not take up ‘tip-works’ and you guys can carry on."

On Sunday, Patil reached the Azad Maidan police station in a private cab and later went to the SIT office located in south Mumbai. According to the official, Patil entered the SIT office around 6:15 PM. ACP Milind Khetle, who heads the SIT, recorded his statement.

The SIT was constituted by the Mumbai Police to probe allegations of extortion against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in connection with the alleged drug bust onboard a cruise liner last month.

Who is Sunil Patil?

The drugs-cruise-case is becoming a myriad of information as a new name crops up every day. In this case, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, and new allegations have surfaced after his bail. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, also known as Mohit Bharatiya on Saturday took the name of Sunil Patil for the first time and termed him as the ‘mastermind’ behind the arrest of Aryan Khan.

Patil, as claimed by the BJP, contacted Sam D’Souza to get in touch with the Narcotics Control Bureau and KP Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Prabhakar Sail are all known to Sunil Patil and thereby linked to the NCP. Meanwhile, a photo of Sunil Patil, KP Gosavi with a Gujarat minister has also been released claiming that their modus operandi is to ‘hobnobbing’ with powerful people and then cash in on that.

