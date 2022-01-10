There will be no lockdown in the national capital to contain the spread of rapidly spreading Covid-19 despite there being a steep rise in cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Monday as it discussed restrictions such as closing dine-in facility in restaurants and scaling down seating capacity in Metro trains and buses.

In a meeting, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the DDMA also discussed ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions to check rising cases of the coronavirus and its Omicron variant, an official told News18.

At present, the restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their total seating capacity and buses and metro trains can operate with 100 per cent seating capacity. It is being argued that restrictions such as these imposed in Delhi must also be imposed in the National Capital Territory (NCR) Region to prevent a rise in cases.

On Sunday, the Delhi chief minister had said that the speed at which the coronavirus is spreading in Delhi had been a matter of “deep concern", yet added there was no plan to impose lockdown. There would be no lockdown if people wear masks, he had stated.

