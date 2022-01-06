‘No Lockdown in Maharashtra Unless…’ Covid Task Force Doctor Says State Prepared for Even 40,000 Cases

Maharashtra is unlikely to undergo a lockdown unless the situation becomes serious and a lot critical cases of Covid-19 get admitted in hospitals, said Dr Gautam Bhansali, advisor member of the Covid Task Force in Maharashtra and head of coordination committee of private hospitals in Mumbai.

Speaking to CNN-News19, Bhansali said, “There will be no lockdown. Lockdown will be an option only if people start coming to hospitals in critical condition or get critical for longer period in hospitals … then it will affect the health infrastructure."

“We have 7,000 beds in private hospitals and, if required, we will increase the bed count. In fact, 12,000 beds will be added soon. Currently, 50 per cent beds are occupied in private hospitals. Close to 30 per cent beds are occupied in government and BMC-run hospitals," he added.

Hospitalisation, Dr Bhansali said, is not a problem as “most patients (in the current wave) are asymptomatic and recover in 2 to 3 days."

“Even if Mumbai sees 40,000 cases, we are prepared," he said, adding, “The number of cases is rising. On Wednesday Mumbai saw 15,000 cases and today it’s 20,000. This was expected."

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 26,538 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166. As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases.

A total of 144 cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Of these, Mumbai tops the chart with 100 cases, followed by Nagpur with 14 cases, Thane and Pune with seven cases each, Pimpri-Chinchwad with six cases and Kolhapur with five cases.

