No Mandatory Covid Testing for Incoming Passengers in Assam from Feb 15

The Assam government has said mandatory testing for COVID-19 at airports, railway stations and hospitals will stop from Tuesday, but those with symptoms may opt for tests on a voluntary basis. In an order issued on Monday, Assam Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary Anurag Goel said the COVID-19 positivity rate is gradually decreasing in the state and the country.

“Mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points, etc shall be discontinued. However, symptomatic patients are requested to test for COVID-19 for diagnostic purposes voluntarily, at any recognised testing facility," he said. Likewise, compulsory testing for any patient coming to hospitals for treatment will also be discontinued. The relaxations will come into force from Tuesday and will be reviewed with changing scenarios in future.

At present, strict containment measures, including screening of incoming passengers at airports, railway stations and road entry points, are being conducted in Assam to prevent the spread of the virus. The order also noted that the number of fully vaccinated people in India has gone up significantly, and various relaxations have been allowed by the central government in view of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

Advertisement

Assam’s count of fresh COVID-19 cases dropped by over 54 per cent on Sunday with 79 people testing positive for the virus, while four more patients died due to the contagion. The state’s caseload stood at 7,23,495 and the death toll was at 7,952.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.